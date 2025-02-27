GamCare names Victoria Corbishley as CEO

Corbishley will take the helm of gambling support services in the UK.

UK.- GamCare, the provider of frontline gambling harm treatment and support services in the UK, has named Victoria Corbishley as its chief executive officer. She was previously a senior director of the British Red Cross, leading the charity’s health and care units.

Corbishley has also led NHS England projects related to transforming models of care and organisational management. Her appointment comes ahead of the introduction of a new mandatory gambling levy in the UK to fund research, education and treatment. The levy on operator revenue is expected to come into force on April 1 and will be administered and collected by the Gambling Commission.

The NHS, a new prevention commissioner and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) will oversee the distribution of the funds raised by the levy, which will guarantee at least £100m to replace the voluntary donations that industry players have previously made to GambleAware. GamCare will continue to run the National Gambling Helpline and to expand its treatment services as it aims to improve accessibility and awareness,

GamCare said: “Victoria has a proven track record in leading complex health systems and driving service improvements at scale while maintaining a strong commitment to evidence-based, person-centred care.”

Victoria Corbishley, GamCare

Corbishley said: “I am honoured to join GamCare at this crucial time. Last year alone, GamCare’s National Gambling Helpline received over 55,000 calls and online chats. The charity also directly delivered more than 9,100 structured treatment sessions, referred over 7,100 individuals to other regional support providers, and 64,000 people participated in the charity’s education programmes.”

“My focus will be on ensuring GamCare remains a leader in delivering life-changing interventions while working closely with partners across the NHS and the wider sector to shape the future of gambling harm prevention and treatment.”

GameCare chair Margot Daly added: ”As GamCare navigates the evolving landscape, Victoria’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our collaborations with the NHS, as well as UKRI and OHID, as the new Prevention Commissioner.

Her strategic mindset, operational expertise, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission. I look forward to working with Victoria as we continue to expand GamCare’s impact and ensure our services remain responsive to the needs of those we support.”