Detroit casinos report $98.8m in revenue for February

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $98.8m in revenue for February, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $98m, while retail sports betting generated $815,561.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 29 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent. The three Detroit casinos’ revenue from table games and slots decreased 6.4 per cent when compared to the same month last year. Revenue was 4.2 per cent lower when compared to January 2025.

MGM’s revenue was down 5.9 per cent year-on-year at $46.4m, while MotorCity’s revenue decreased 10 per cent to $28.4m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue decrease by 2.7 per cent to $23.2m. The casinos paid $7.9m in state gaming taxes and reported submitting $11.7m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported a combined $8.2m retail sports betting handle. Gross receipts totalled $820,450. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $940,414 when compared to February 2024 and down by $1.7m when compared to January 2025. Casinos paid $30,828 in gaming taxes to the state and reported submitting $37,679 in wagering taxes to the City of Detroit based on their retail sports betting revenue.