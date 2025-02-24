Baden-Württemberg to regulate online casino in Germany

It will become the latest state in Germany to regulate online casino gaming.

Germany.- Another state will allow regulated online casino gaming in Germany. Baden-Württemberg in the southwest will follow the leads of North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

German gambling legislation was reformed in 2021 after all 16 federal states ratified the Interstate Treaty on Gambling. The new framework introduced regulated online slots and sports betting at the federal level but allowed individual states to define their own approaches for virtual casinos and table games like blackjack and roulette within their territories.

This meant that states could choose to maintain a monopoly on these verticals – for example, Bavaria last year introduced virtual casinos but under the State Lottery and Casino Administration. However, state’s could also opt to open the markets to regulated competition. Baden-Württemberg has now approved legislation to take the latter path.

The bill outlines a framework for gaming tax to be calculated at 15 per cent on monthly casino revenue of up to €300,000, 20 per cent on revenue from €300,000 to €750,000 and 25 per cent on all revenue above that.

The bill states that without such legislation it can be assumed that “people living in Baden-Württemberg will continue to play with illegal providers who do not comply with the necessary measures to protect players.”

The text adds: “Apart from the fact that they are committing a criminal offence, it would be difficult to explain why similar games can be played legally in other states but not in Baden-Württemberg.”

The full text of the bill can be read at the lantag’s website.