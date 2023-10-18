YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel to open on December 15

The hotel is situated near Nam Vam Lake in Macau.

Macau.- The YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Hotel will fully open on December 15 following a soft launch in August. It already offered 500 rooms during mainland China’s peak travel season. The complete hotel has 600 rooms. Covering 8,100 square meters it features six international brands, including Galeries Lafayette and UFC Gym. There is no casino.

Genting Hong Kong Limited sold its interests in Treasure Island Entertainment Complex Limited to local businesswoman Ao Mio Leong for HK$750m (US$96m) in January 2021. Ao Mio Leong invests in real estate, leisure and hospitality. Her major affiliation is with the Yoho Group, a real estate development company with an extensive portfolio.