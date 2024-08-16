Wynn Macau to pay interim dividend

The casino operator has announced an interim dividend of HK$0.075 (US$0.01) per share.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has announced an interim dividend of HK$0.075 (US$0.01) per share to be paid on September 12. The company resumed dividend payments after announcing a 2023 final dividend of HK$0.075 per share in March. In June, the board approved amendments to policy, allowing it to meet semi-annually to consider the declaration of dividends.

The company has reported a revenue of US$885.3m for the second quarter of the year. That’s a decline of 11.3 per cent sequentially but a rise of 15 per cent when compared to last year. It also recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) of US$280.4m, down 17.4 per cent sequentially.

Casino revenue, including non-Asian operations, was down 6 per cent year-over-year at US$129.67m, while overall revenue was up 8.8 per cent at US$628.65m. Adjusted property EBITDAR was up 2.8 per cent to US$230.33m.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said: “Our second quarter results, including a new second-quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR, reflect continued strength throughout our business. I am incredibly proud of our teams in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston.”