Wynn Macau reports US$885.3m in revenue for Q2

The figure represents a 15 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has shared its financial results for the second quarter of the year. It reported revenue of US$885.3m, down 11.3 per cent sequentially but up 15 per cent when compared to last year. The company recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) of US$280.4m, down 17.4 per cent sequentially.

On a property basis, Wynn Palace saw revenue of US$548.05m, up 17 per cent year-over-year but down 6 per cent when compared to the first quarter. Adjusted Property EBITDAR was US$184.4m. Casino revenue was up 21.8 per cent year-over-year at US$444.9m, while VIP turnover was US$2.81bn, down 7.6 per cent. The mass table drop was US$1.73bn, up 15.3 per cent year-over-year.

The VIP table games win percentage was 44.1 per cent. The venue had 57 VIP gaming tables and 243 mass-market tables in operation during the period. Hotel occupancy was 98.9 per cent.

Wynn Macau‘s revenue was US$337.27m, up 11.8 per cent year-over-year but down 18 per cent sequentially. Adjusted property EBITDAR was US$95.91m. Casino revenue grew by 15.5 per cent when compared to last year to US$280.71m while VIP turnover decreased by 16.3 per cent to US$1.16bn. The mass table drop was US$1.6bn, up 31 per cent year-over-year.

The VIP table games percentage win was 2.19 per cent. The Macau property had 30 VIP gaming tables and 222 mass-market tables in operation during the period. Hotel occupancy was 99.4 per cent.

Total casino revenue for the group, including non-Asian operations, was down 6 per cent year-over-year at US$129.67m, while overall revenue was up 8.8 per cent at US$628.65m. Adjusted property EBITDAR was up 2.8 per cent to US$230.33m.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said: “Our second quarter results, including a new second-quarter record for Adjusted Property EBITDAR, reflect continued strength throughout our business. I am incredibly proud of our teams in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston.”

See also: Macau casino operators eye potential Thai market, CLSA says