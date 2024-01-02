Wynn Macau to pay HUS$140m for trademark use in 2024

The annual rights fees have been renewed.

Macau.- Wynn Macau and its gaming licence entity, Wynn Resorts (Macau), are to pay US-based parent company, Wynn Resorts, just over HK$1.09bn (US$140.0m) in 2024 for the use of “Wynn” trademarks, copyrights and service marks.

According to a company filing issued on December 29, 2023, as part of the intellectual property (IP) arrangements, Wynn Macau must pay either 3 per cent of the Macau business’s intellectual property gross monthly revenues or US$1.5m per month, depending on which sum is greater.

Additionally, it will pay up to US$14.9m in 2024 to Wynn International Marketing for marketing-related services, with annual caps for 2025 and 2026 set at US$17.9m and US$21.5m, respectively.

Wynn Macau, managing the Wynn Macau casino resort on the city’s peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai, paid US$49.6m and US$25.2m in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The cap for 2023 was set at US$115.1m.