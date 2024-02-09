Wynn Macau outperforms other Macau casinos in Q4 GGR growth, analysts say

Wynn Macau GGR rose 12 per cent.

Macau.- JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) has noted that Wynn Macau achieved 12 per cent growth in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Q4, outperforming overall market growth of 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. According to analysts, mass GGR was 17 per cent higher than pre-Covid-19 levels while the industry average was 5 per cent higher.

Wynn Macau’s property earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q4 exceeded expectations, reaching US$297m. The figure was up 16.5 per cent from the third quarter. Casino revenue was US$737.9m, up 13.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

