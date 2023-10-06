Wynn Macau grants shares to 586 employees

Wynn Macau has assigned 586,000 ordinary shares as part of its Employee Ownership Scheme.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has allowed 586 employees to subscribe to 586,000 ordinary shares valued at HK$0.001 each under its Employee Ownership Scheme. The grant constitutes approximately 0.01 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital.

Under the terms of the Employee Ownership Scheme, the shares granted to each selected participant will vest in two equal portions, with 50 per cent becoming available on October 5, 2026, and the remaining 50 per cent on October 5, 2027.

Following the distribution of these shares, the Employee Ownership Scheme will retain 521,569,834 underlying shares for future grants within the scheme mandate limit. Additionally, 10,476,863 underlying shares will remain accessible under the service provider sublimit.

Wynn Macau launches new lifestyle brand Wynn Signature

Wynn Resorts has launched a new lifestyle brand, Wynn Signature for its Macau properties. It says the move aligns with its commitment to bolstering Macau’s tourism industry in line with the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ moderate diversified development strategy.

According to a company’s press release, Wynn Signature promises “a fusion of premium gastronomy, top-tier resort offerings, world-class indulgences, and an array of vibrant, high-end themed events.” Two initial events have been announced the Wynn Signature 2023 Hypercar Exhibition from October 1 to late November and the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Competition scheduled for March to April 2024.