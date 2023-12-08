Wynn Macau directors grants 5 million share options

Five independent non-executive directors have ben granted the option to subscribe for an aggregate of 5,017,000 ordinary shares.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has granted five independent non-executive directors the option to subscribe for an aggregate of 5,017,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each.

Allan Zeman, Wynn’s non-executive Chairman, was granted the highest number of shares under the scheme, a total of 1,405,000. Meanwhile, non-executive directors, Bruce Rockowitz, Jeffrey Lam Kin Fung, Nicholas Sallnow-Smith, and Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye were each granted 903,000 share options.

The filing states: “The purposes of the Share Option Scheme are to align the interests of eligible participants with those of the Company and its shareholders as a whole; to motivate and attract eligible participants to enhance the value of the company and its shares for the benefits of the company and eligible participants.”

On Thursday, the closing price of Wynn Macau shares was HKD5.94.