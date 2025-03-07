Weekend Conversation Corner – March, 07

Welcome to the newest instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we delve into the week’s biggest headlines that have captured global interest. We’ll be breaking down the key stories that have impacted discussions, shaped policies, and set the tone for the week ahead. Join us as we cut through the chaos to give you a concise snapshot of the week’s most significant developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s fast-paced world.

Parliament in Thailand will have the power to decide on the inclusion of a rule in casino legislation that requires Thai nationals to have at least THB50m in fixed deposits for six months to enter casinos. Deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat initially announced dropping the proposal but reversed the decision following legal advice. Amornvivat opposes the measure as it would exclude the majority of citizens and suggests a fee and tax payment as an alternative. The draft bill for legalizing casinos in Thailand includes 30-year licenses, designated locations, and oversight by a policy panel and regulatory agency. Anti-casino groups are protesting the bill outside Government House, demanding a referendum on the plan due to opposition from the majority of Thais.

The government of the Philippines is conducting a study to evaluate the impact of Philippine Inland Gaming Operators (PIGOs). President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. may consider banning PIGO operations if they pose similar issues to offshore gaming operators. Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that a cost-benefit analysis is being conducted following a call from Senate President Francis G. Escudero. The study aims to compare PIGOs with offshore operators to identify any emerging problems. Castro highlighted that PIGOs have not yet led to criminal activities and contribute positively to the economy through taxes and local employment. However, if PIGOs face similar issues as offshore operators, a total ban may be imposed based on data. Additionally, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) reported that illegal offshore gaming operators are still active despite all previously licensed operators being shut down. Raids are ongoing to ensure the closure of these illegal operations.

Gaming minister David Harris stated that the number of machines is not the main issue. The New South Wales government has decided not to phase out 9,500 gaming machines after recommendations from an independent panel. The panel suggested a voluntary buyback scheme as an alternative. Harris emphasized that removing machines would not address the intensity of play. The state currently has the most gaming machines in Australia, with 87,298 machines across various establishments. Liquor & Gaming NSW is seeking feedback on proposed reforms, including a third-party exclusion scheme and facial recognition technology, to address gambling harm and money laundering. The government has already implemented several reforms, such as capping gaming machine entitlements and banning political donations from clubs. The consultation on these proposed reforms will close on March 14.

The government of Queensland has launched a review of the racing industry to ensure its sustainability, covering thoroughbred, harness, and greyhound racing. The review, the most significant in over 25 years, will focus on integrity, infrastructure updates, and collaboration among stakeholders. Matthew McGrath will chair the review, aiming to address social, financial, and welfare impacts. Minister Tim Mander highlighted the industry’s economic importance and encouraged stakeholders to participate in the process. The discussion paper for the review is open for public input until March 30.

Exports of gaming services in Macau increased by 21.8% according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Macau’s GDP rose by 8.8% to MOP403.31bn in 2024, reaching 86.4% of pre-pandemic levels. Visitor arrivals rose by 23.8%, boosting exports of services. However, exports of other tourism services fell by 6.1%. Domestic demand grew by 2.3%, with private consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation rising. In the fourth quarter, Macau’s GDP expanded by 3.4%. The University of Macau predicts a 7.7% GDP growth in 2025, with a rise in exports of services and private consumption expenditure. Inflation rate is expected to remain at 1.1% and unemployment rate at 1.8%.