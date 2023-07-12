WeAreGame Gear Up for SiGMA Asia iGaming Summit

WeAreGame is proud to be among a staggering 183 sponsors and exhibitors of SiGMA 2023.

The company is delighted to announce its attendance at SiGMA Asia 2023, in Manila, the Philippines, from 19 – 22 July. WeAreGame will be on the second floor of SMX at booth G10-1.

Press release.- After the great success of attending SiGMA Americas BiS in São Paulo, Brazil, WeAreGame cannot wait to make new connections and continue the excitement at one of the most significant international igaming summits in Asia.

15,000 delegates are expected to fly to the SMX Convention Center in Manila for the lavish event that looks set to be a powerhouse of learning, networking, and entertainment for all involved.

It’s an exciting time for the WeAreGame team. The SiGMA Asia event is phenomenal; it merges all sectors of the igaming world and the land-based gambling industry with businesses from every corner of the world, including operators, suppliers, affiliates, fintech, developers, influential speakers, and more. We can’t wait to attend this important and exciting event.

SiGMA Asia is supported and endorsed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which oversees all things gaming in the Philippines. PAGCOR ensures the Philippines’ people benefit from igaming and gambling success via their philanthropic CSR projects.

Key events

WeAreGame will join guests arriving on 19 July, some of whom will enjoy sporting fun with the C-Level SiGMA Golf International. The evening will then take a luxurious turn for the SiGMA Asia Awards, with 36 accolades up for grabs. It will also feature a charity auction for SiGMA’s charity initiative – SiGMA Foundation.

Other thrilling aspects include SiGMA Pitch and Affiliate Grand Slam (AGS) 100 Spartans. SiGMA Pitch allows startups to showcase their talent for equity investment. In contrast, Affiliate Grand Slam (AGS) 100 Spartans allow 100 of the top affiliates from across the globe to connect with influential people.

SiGMA events always offer abundant opportunities, and this event is no exception. There are illustrious igathering Dinners, a Centurion MMA Fight, and the closing party at The Green Room Bar.

Meet WeAreGame at SiGMA Asia

The WeAreGame stand will be on the second floor of SMX at location booth G10-1. We would love to meet with as many people as possible at SiGMA Asia to share what makes our WeAre Platform and Turnkey Solutions so incredible. Contact us at hello@weare.game to book a meeting with us.

