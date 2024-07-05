Waterfront Manila Hotel & Casino phase I reconstruction delayed

Phase is now expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The Philippines.- Acesite (Philippines) Hotel, the promoter of the casino and resort operator Waterfront Philippines, has announced that it expects to launch Manila Pavilion Hotel Phase I by the end of the fourth quarter. The Waterfront Manila Hotel and Casino has been under reconstruction since 2018 following a fire. The company had hoped to complete the first phase of reconstruction in May.

The filing also provided new timelines for the remaining phases of the project. Phase II is now expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025 and the final phase by the fourth quarter of 2025. The targets have been put back from January 2025 and May 2025.

Waterfront Philippines operates three hotels in the Philippines, including the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, which features a Casino Filipino, the chain operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), and Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino next to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.