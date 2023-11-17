Vietnam: Ho Tram casino resort opening postponed

It’s the 11th time the project has been delayed.

Vietnam.- The opening of Ho Tram casino resort in Vietnam has been pushed back to 2027. Its the 11th delay for the US$4.23bn project in southern Vietnam. Initially granted a permit in 2008, the Ho Tram Project Company envisioned a development featuring a casino, a five-star hotel with 9,000 rooms, an 18-hole golf course, villas and a shopping area.

According to VN Express, the company attributes delays to the enduring impacts of Covid-19, insufficient transport infrastructure connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria, Vung Tau Province, the development site and bureaucratic challenges.

As of June, the developer has spent US$1.3bn, representing 30.9 per cent of the total cost, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. At present, Vietnamese citizens are only permitted to enter two casinos: one on the southern island of Phu Quoc and the other in Van Don, in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

