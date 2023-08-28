Vietnam to inspect casinos after reports of illegal activities

The government will inspect casinos aimed at foreigners in seven provinces.

Vietnam.- An intensified inspection regime has been announced for casinos catering to foreign clients in seven provinces. The Ministry of Finance said the aim is to ensure adherence to legal frameworks.

Vietnam has nine casinos, with three major venues situated in Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province, Hoi An in Quang Nam Province, and Ho Tram in Ba Ria, Vung Tau Province. Six smaller-scale casinos operate in Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, and Da Nang.

According to local news outlet VietNamnet, the inspections were announced because of indications of non-compliance, including serving unpermitted clients and delivering unauthorised services. Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside a handful of venues and is punishable with fines of between VND100m and VND50m (US$430 to US$2,150). Vietnamese citizens are only allowed to enter two casinos, in Phu Quoc and in Van Don. Online gambling is prohibited.