Victoria looks set to introduce default AU$50 daily loss limit for gaming machines

The amendment was added to the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation Repeal and Advisory Councils Bill.

Australia.- The state of Victoria is likely to introduce a default AU$50 daily limit for gaming machine losses. Players would be able to change the default loss limit once Victoria implements a mandatory carded-play system.

The measure was introduced as an amendment to the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation Repeal and Advisory Councils Bill after an agreement between the Labor government and the Greens. The bill was passed by the upper house yesterday and will now return to the lower house.

The bill would dissolve the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation on July 1 and transfer its functions to the Department of Health. Responsibilities related to gambling harm would be transferred to the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC).

The legislation also aims to address the community benefit programme that offers tax incentives to gambling venues. The current setup permits gambling machine operators to be taxed at a reduced rate if they allocate a portion of their profits to the local community. However, there have been controversies over operators using funds to cover their own operational expenses and upgrades, claiming them as benefits for the community.

See also: Australian online gambling credit card ban enters force