VGCCC fines operators for failing to stop teen from gambling in Melbourne

The VGCCC has fined 10 entities after a teenager was allowed to gamble for over a year.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has fined 10 entities a total of AU$499,000 (US$317,900) after a teenager was found to have gambled illegally between May 2022 and October 2023 in Melbourne.

The regulator conducted an investigation, which involved over 2,000 hours of inquiries, leading to 14 prosecutions and 98 charges. The investigation was prompted by concerns reported by the mother of the then 17-year-old, whose neurodiversity, in addition to his age, put him at high risk of gambling harm.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt AM said: “Nothing can make up for the harm a Melbourne family experienced as a result of the failure by multiple operators to prevent a young teen from gambling between May 2022 and October 2023.”

Kimmitt added: “I can only imagine how difficult it was for the mother to come to us and I commend her for doing so. I hope the outcomes and conclusion of these proceedings bring her some comfort, following the significant trauma she and her family have gone through.

“When industry is not diligent about complying with its legal and social obligations, the consequences for everyday Victorians can be serious and long lasting, which is why the VGCCC is determined to hold operators to account.”

The last case was heard on February 13 at the Magistrates’ Court of Victoria. Correct Bet Pty, which operates the Coburg TAB outlet, admitted to two charges and received a AU$3,000 fine. The company was also ordered to pay VGCCC costs of AU$5,500. Magistrate Hodgson noted that Correct Bet had no prior convictions and had since introduced new measures including staff training, mobile phone policy changes and regular CCTV monitoring.

Kimmitt said, “It is a venue’s responsibility to ensure minors do not access a designated gambling area, let alone gamble, no matter how determined or convincing a child might be.

“We welcome the outcome of these court hearings, which bring to a close all prosecutions involving this family. Unfortunately, the family’s recovery from this experience is likely to take a lot longer and leave a painful scar.”