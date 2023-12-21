VGCCC fines ALH Group for operating EGMs outside permitted hours

ALH is the largest operator of EGMs in Victoria.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Commission (VGCCC) has fined Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group (ALH) AU$480,000 (AU$323,500) for operating electronic gaming machines (EGMs) at eight venues outside of nominated trading hours, failing to observe mandatory shutdown periods.

ALH is the largest operator of EGMs in Victoria, with 4690 machines across 76 venues. The VGCCC detected activity outside of the permitted hours on 15 EGMs across the eight venues from February 15, to May 25. Gaming venues are required to shut for four hours after every 20 hours of gaming and must comply with the specific hours they have nominated to operate their EGMs.

A fine of AU$420,000 was issued for First and Last Hotel; Croxton Park Hotel; Albion Charles Hotel; Berwick Inn Taverner; The Millers Inn Hotel; Village Green Hotel; Elsternwick Hotel. A further fine of AU$60,000 was issued for Boundary Taverner.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt said: “We expect all venue operators to provide gambling services responsibly and to observe the trading hours for their electronic gaming machines.

“Ensuring patrons take breaks and are not exposed to extended, continuous periods of play are critical to the responsible service of gambling,” she said. “The VGCCC will continue to monitor gaming machine operations to ensure our expectations are being met.”

In August, ALH was fined AU$$550,000 for operating 220 EGMs without mandatory pre-commitment technology (YourPlay) installed. YourPlay is the pre-commitment scheme that empowers players to set time and loss limits and make informed decisions about their gambling. It is mandatory for YourPlay to be available on all electronic gaming machines in Victoria.

See also: Australia: more than 13,000 register with BetStop in first four months