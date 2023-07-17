VGCCC accuses Springvale gaming venue of allowing illegal payouts

The operator of Greyhound Promotions Pty faces five charges.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has made five charges against Greyhound Promotions Pty, the operator of a gaming venue in Springvale, for allegedly failing to ensure proper payouts of electronic gaming machine credits. The company is accused of violating the Gambling Regulation Act 2003.

The company is accused of permitting a practice through which a person would approach players with substantial credits on electronic gaming machines and offer them cash for these credits. Additionally, the operator is alleged to have issued cheques to people who were not those gambling on the electronic gaming machines when the winnings were accrued.

According to a regulator’s statement, Greyhound Promotions Pty could potentially be fined AU$80,770.20.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt said: “Venues have a clear legal requirement to do all they can to ensure the industry is free from criminal influence.

She said venue operators and their staff must check CCTV footage to verify the player is the one getting the payout when issuing cheques. They also need to look out for and stop people in the gaming machine area paying players cash for gaming machine credits.

“We are watching venues closely through data monitoring and intelligence to detect suspicious activity and working closely with other enforcement agencies to stamp out criminal activity. Venue operators should note that they also have a legal obligation to stamp out this activity within their venues.

“As these charges are now before the courts, we will not be providing further comment.”