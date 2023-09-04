USA Fanter asks to join writ of execution against IPI

USA Fanter Corporation sued IPI for failing to pay on a contract for labour and materials.

USA Fanter received a judgment for US$250,000 in general damages and US$250,000 in punitive damages.

Northern Mariana Islands.- USA Fanter Corp has petitioned the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands (NMI) for participation in a writ of execution granted in favour of Joshua Gray. The former director of operations was awarded US$5m in a discrimination lawsuit against Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and applied for a writ of execution to authorise the seizure of IPI assets.

However, USA Fanter also has an outstanding judgment awarded in March, when the court ordered IPI to pay US$250,000 in general damages and US$250,000 in punitive damages for failing to fulfil a contract for labour and materials. Gray’s execution writ authorises the seizure of vehicles, liquor, crystal dragons, computer hardware, furniture and equipment.