Tribunal to heard challenge against pokie expansion in Alice Springs

Over 98 per cent of Alice Springs residents oppose more pokies, according to a survey in May.

Campaigners have challenged government approval for new gaming machines.

Australia.- Campaigners will today express their opposition to the Northern Territory government‘s decision to greenlight an increase in the number of gaming machines at two Alice Springs pubs. A civil and administrative tribunal will be held today (September 8).

Director of gaming machines, Philip Timney, has approved a proposal to double the number of poker machines from 10 to 20 at the Todd Tavern and Gap View Hotel, owned by Iris Capital. However, campaigners mounted a legal challenge, arguing that the move could exacerbate existing social problems.

In May, a survey by No New Pokies Mparntwe found that 98 per cent of Alice Springs residents were against more pokies.

Jonathan Pilbrow, a spokesperson for the No Pokies in Mparntwe group, told The Guardian that there was no justification for approving the expansion. His argument will focus on the alleged underweighting of submissions against the application and the extent of a community impact analysis conducted by Iris Capital.

Iris Capital argues that approving additional machines would diversify entertainment options, attracting greater investment and boosting employment opportunities, staff training and local economic engagement.