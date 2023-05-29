Tjasa Luin Peric, Alfastreet: “We’ve been diligently gearing up for G2E Asia”

Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet, shares her insights on G2E Asia and the company’s latest innovations.

Exclusive interview.- In a recent interview with Focus Gaming News, Tjasa Luin Peric, CEO at Alfastreet, discussed the company’s preparations for G2E Asia, the long-term changes in the Asian gaming market, and the evolving expectations of customers post-pandemic.

How are you preparing for G2E Asia?

At Alfastreet, we’ve been diligently gearing up for G2E Asia. We’ve been centring our efforts on assembling a wide-ranging selection of products that not only authentically embodies our brand, but also meets the specific needs of the Asian market. We’ve also prioritized strengthening our team, especially in sales and support roles.

For the first time since early 2020, most major Asian markets are now open. Do you think there have been any long-term changes?

Indeed, the reopening of major Asian markets marks an essential milestone in our industry’s recovery. We anticipate long-term changes, mainly an increased focus on health and safety protocols. Customers might also exhibit a heightened desire for innovative and immersive gaming experiences as they return to casinos after a long break.

What do you think customers are looking for in casinos post-pandemic?

Customers’ expectations have indeed shifted in the post-pandemic world. After enduring a prolonged period of minimal social interaction and restrained entertainment, customers are now looking forward to returning to casinos. However, their priorities have evolved.

While gaming pleasure remains crucial, there’s a heightened focus on health and safety measures. Customers would want assurance that casinos follow stringent cleanliness, hygiene, and safety protocols, offering a safe environment to enjoy their gaming experience.

Alfastreet Gaming’s automated Black Jack Table was shortlisted for the Global Gaming Award Asia-Pacific 2023 as Table game of the year. What do you think was the key to its success?

The success of Alfastreet’s automated Black Jack Table can be attributed to its combination of innovation, player engagement, seamless gameplay, and fully automated security features that prevent any mistake by the dealer. In addition, its sophisticated design and cutting-edge technology offer an immersive experience that resonates with players, while its reliability and performance excellence makes it a favored choice for operators.

Verso went down well at ICE in London. Tell us a little about the new terminal.

The Verso terminal is a testament to Alfastreet’s innovative spirit. It features a compact yet comfortable design, enhanced with a large, multi-touch monitor for intuitive gameplay. Verso’s graphics, coupled with advanced technology, deliver a seamless and engaging gaming experience. In addition, its flexibility and adaptability across multiple game types make it a stand-out choice for operators and players alike.

What can we expect to see next from Alfastreet?

At Alfastreet, we remain committed to pushing boundaries in gaming innovation. You can anticipate an extension of our product lineup, with exciting additions and enhancements to our game portfolio and cabinet range. Expect to see even more engaging, immersive, and user-friendly products from us shortly.