The Philippines receives over 2.8m visitors in H1

The Philippines.- The Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that the Philippines received over 2.8 million international tourists in the first six months of 2024. The figure was up 13.7 per cent when compared to the first half of 2023. Some 92.7 per cent were foreign citizens and Filipinos living overseas.

South Korea remains the country’s biggest source market, accounting for 26.2 per cent or 792,482 arrivals. The figure was up 17.1 per cent when compared to last year. The United States is the second-biggest source market with 493,900 arrivals, 16.2 per cent of all arrivals. Arrivals from the United States experienced a decrease of 0.08 per cent from 1H23.

There were 191,222 visitors from China, making up 6.6 per cent of all arrivals. This was a 75.8 per cent increase from last year. There were 181,844 arrivals from Japan, up 40.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

For 2024, the Philippines aims to attract 7.7 million arrivals. Last year, it received 5.45 million international visitors.