Thailand: woman arrested for live streaming illegal online bingo

The woman allegedly streamed the game via a Facebook account.

Thailand.- Thai police have arrested a woman for allegedly streaming online bingo through a Facebook account under the alias Bingo Baan P’Joy – Pha Pang. According to The Thaiger, the operation was directed by Worawat Watnakornbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and executed by Phumiphat Patarasriwongchai, commander of CCIB Division 5.

Police seized mobile phones and bingo number reservation charts. They say players were required to transfer money and communicate via a LINE group chat, which was used for financial transactions. The bingo sessions had been occurring for around ten days.

Pattharaporn is said to have managed all player communications, conducted the draws, kept track of the drawn numbers and processed payout requests. She has been charged at Khlong Teng Police Station.

Thailand: police shut over 200 sites over Euro 2024 gambling

Police in Thailand have shut 224 websites linked to Euro 2024 football gambling. Assistant national police chief Akradet Pimolsri said a special task force was established on June 14 to address football betting. He said some 2,863 people were arrested for gambling offences.

