Thailand: 2 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Thailand.- Police in Bangkok have carried out three raids as part of an operation named Shutdown focused on the Askmepay and Hengpay payment systems. Two men were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal online gambling. Identified as Narayut and Narot, they face charges related to operating an online gambling business and money laundering conspiracy.

Police seized two computers, one laptop, 14 mobile phones, 21 bank account books, 53 cash cards, and four luxury cars. Over THB362m (US$10m) was seized from accounts, bringing the total value of the confiscated assets to over THB400m (US$11m). The website 69pgslot.com, allegedly facilitated online gambling with payments processed through automatic deposit and withdrawal systems conducted via QR codes linked to Askmepay and Hengpay payment systems.

According to police, the online gambling operation had been running for three to four years, while the payment system had been operational for about seven to eight months.

