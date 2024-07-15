Thailand: police shut over 200 sites over Euro 2024 gambling

Some 3,863 people were arrested.

Thailand.- Police in Thailand claim to have shut 224 websites linked to Euro 2024 football gambling. Assistant national police chief Akradet Pimolsri said a special task force was established on June 14 to address football betting. He said some 2,863 people were arrested for gambling offences.

In June Thailand’s Ministry of Finance announced that the final draft of a bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos was nearly complete. Sixteen government agencies have had input on the proposal initially drafted by a special House committee. This feedback will be included in supplementary documents to the draft. If it receives cabinet approval, the bill will be sent to the Office of the Council of State for further review before being presented to the House of Representatives.