Thailand: AWC to benefit from potential casino legalisation, analysts say

Tisco Securities thinks the luxury hotel operator could benefit.

Thailand.- Tisco Securities has said that the possible legalisation of casinos at entertainment complexes in Thailand could benefit luxury hotel and retail centre operators like Asset World Corporation (AWC). It says AWC has several mixed-use projects in the pipeline for the next five years, which could serve as suitable locations for casinos.

Analysts claimed that AWC’s strategic asset locations near major airports, as casinos are likely to be established close to key transport hubs. They said casinos could boost revenue per room.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin is reportedly in favour of a move to legalise casinos to attract foreign direct investment. Earlier this week, some 253 of the 257 lawmakers present at the House of Representatives voted in favour of advancing the exploration of the possibility.

MGM Resorts International and Galaxy Entertainment Group have already shown interest in the possibility of casino resorts in Thailand.