Thailand: 63 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Police raided an operation at an abandoned futsal stadium in Bangkok.

Thailand.- Don Mueang police carried out a raid on an abandoned futsal stadium in Bangkok and arrested 63 people for alleged gambling. According to The Pattaya News, more than 50 people fled and tried to hide.

The stadium had reportedly undergone partial demolition and renovations, including the transformation of certain areas into a parking lot. It was reported that a special room was build for gambling. This had five CCTV cameras and a central gambling table. A search for the owners of the establishment is underway.

Last October, the Thai House of Representatives established a 60-member committee tasked with exploring the potential establishment of entertainment complexes with of casinos. The aim would be to address illegal gambling while boosting the economy.