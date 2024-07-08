Thailand: 12 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Nine women and three men were arrested at a house in east Pattaya.

Thailand.- Police in Banglamung carried out a raid on Friday (July 5) at a house in Huay Yai Sub-district, east Pattaya, and arrested a total of 12 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling. Weekit Manarotkit, the Banglamung district chief, said police had received tip offs. Over 40 administrative officers surrounded the large house situated near the railway tracks.

According to Pattaya Mail, officers found two groups of six gamblers in separate rooms. There were nine women and three men, mostly elderly. Police seized paper playing cards, card tables, poker cards, card-pushing sticks and cash. Records suggested the operation had been running for 30 days and had apparently made payments to unidentified police units ranging from 3,000 to 7,000 baht. Those arrested were taken to the Banglamung District Office.

In June Thailand’s Ministry of Finance announced that the final draft of a bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos is nearly complete and will be ready for cabinet review within three to four weeks. Sixteen government agencies have had input on the proposal initially drafted by a special House committee. This feedback will be included in supplementary documents to the draft.

If it receives cabinet approval, the bill will be sent to the Office of the Council of State for further review before being presented to the House of Representatives.