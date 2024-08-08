Thai police arrest man over alleged online bullfighting betting

A 39-year-old man was arrested.

Thailand.- Police in Phatthalung have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly operating online bullfighting gambling via a Line group where he set betting odds and streamed bullfights. The arrest took place in Khuan Khanun subdistrict, Khao Chaison district.

The charges include organising and promoting illegal gambling via electronic media, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and engaging in money laundering. Police had been directed to investigate illegal gambling linked to the OA Mittaphap Wua Chon 88 Line group. Officers seized two iPhones, two bank passbooks and three notebook computers.

In other news, the Thai Council of State has released the final draft of a bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos. The draft will be open to public feedback until August 18.

The proposed rules include 30-year casino licences, with the option for a 10-year renewal. Casinos would be part of large entertainment complexes with hotels, convention centres, and amusement parks. In May, Julapun Amornvivat suggested that the casino component would be no more than around 5 per cent of the project’s total area.

The draft bill stipulates that complexes should be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry.