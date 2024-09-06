Thai government to move forward with casino bill

A public hearing found 80 per cent in support of the project.

Thailand.- Deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat has announced that the government will move forward with the bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos after 80 per cent of attendees at a public hearing supported the project. According to The Bangkok Post, the bill will be revised based on the feedback from the hearing and then submitted to the cabinet for decision.

The proposed legislation includes 30-year casino licences, with the option for a 10-year renewal. Casinos would be part of large entertainment complexes with hotels, convention centres, and amusement parks. In May, Julapun Amornvivat suggested that the casino component would be no more than around 5 per cent of the project’s total area.

The draft bill stipulates that complexes should be located in designated areas and operated by companies registered in Thailand with a minimum paid-up capital of THB10bn (US$283m). A policy panel led by the prime minister and a regulatory agency would oversee the industry.

Five locations are considered potential hosts: two in Bangkok, and one each in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. Authorities hope IRs could increase tourism revenue by US$12bn.