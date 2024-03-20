Thai casino legalisation bill to be discussed on March 28

The bill would create a regulatory body.

Thailand.- Deputy finance minister Julapun Amornvivat has announced that the lower house at Thailand’s National Assembly will deliberate on a bill to legalise casinos on March 28. The announcement comes a week after the Thai House of Representatives committee tasked with exploring the potential legalisation announced that it had concluded its study.

According to the Nation newspaper, the bill would establish a regulatory body to oversee the operations of entertainment complexes incorporating casinos. “The bill has been drafted and submitted to the House,” Julapun said. The house’s decision cold pave the way for cabinet deliberation.