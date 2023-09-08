TAB NZ CEO says law reform is best way to minimise gambling harm

TAB NZ CEO Nick Roberts wants a single-operator betting market.

New Zealand.- TAB New Zealand’s CEO, Nick Roberts, has argued in favour of legislative reform to establish a single-operator betting market, which he says would significantly reduce harm.

In a press release, Roberts said that “as much as NZ$200m is now being lost annually through offshore betting sites by people based in New Zealand”. Roberts also said that excluded customers have sometimes turned to offshore operators.

He added: “Our statutory objectives include maximising funding to racing and sport but that is subject to minimising harm and underage betting. This means that harm minimisation is at our very core.”

TAB NZ commenced a strategic partnership with Entain on 1 June and says it is investing an additional NZ$5m in harm minimisation measures. By early December, it plasn to implement facial recognition technology in every standalone TAB venue.

Roberts said: “We’ve made some great steps forward with the Government this term and we look forward to continuing our work after the election so that all gambling in New Zealand is only done through highly trusted operators who are committed to minimising harm and ensuring the highest levels of community returns from the gambling activity”.

