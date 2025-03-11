LET Group announces board changes

The company has appointed four new directors to its board.

Hong Kong.- LET Group Holdings has issued a company filing announcing the appointment of four new directors to its board.

Lam Hung Tuan has been appointed as executive director. He is currently the chief technology officer of Suntrust Resort Holdings, a subsidiary of the company. Previously, he served as vice president of Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) at Hoi An South Development, an indirect subsidiary of a then joint venture from November 2021 to July 2022. Las has entered into a service agreement for a term of one year renewable automatically.

The company has also announced that Tou Kin Chuen and John Lo Wai Tung have returned to the company as non-executive directors. Tou joined the company on April 26, 2012, and was an independent non-executive director until January 15, 2024, and from May 2, 2024, to November 5, 2024. He has also been named chairman of LET Group’s audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee, nomination committee and risk management committee.

John Lo joined the company on October 10, 2012, and was an independent non-executive director from October 10, 2012, to January 15, 2024, and from May 2, 2024, to November 5, 2024. He joins as chair of the remuneration committee and as a member of the other three committees.

LET Group also appointed Chan Suet Ngan as an independent non-executive director and as chair of the nomination committee and risk management committee. She will also serve as a member of the audit committee and the remuneration committee.

Chan obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Auckland, New Zealand. She is a member of CPA Australia and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Chan was an executive director of 8088 Investment Holdings between 2018 and 2024.

The company announced that Lo Kai Bong has resigned from the risk management committee.

In its filing, LET Group reported that trading in its shares “will remain suspended until the company has met all resumption guidance … remedied the issues causing its trading suspension, and fully complied with the listing rules to the satisfaction of the [Hong Kong] Stock Exchange.”

The suspension has been in place since February 14, 2024. In January, the company reported that its principal businesses remained unchanged since the last quarterly announcement and that day-to-day operations remained stable. It said the Westside City integrated resort (IR) project in Manila is under construction and progressing as planned. There remain challenges at Tigre de Cristal in Russia due to sanctions against Russia.