South Korea: actresses’s mother arrested for alleged illegal gambling

The mother of Han So-hee was arrested for alleged involvement in 12 illegal operations.

South Korea.- The mother of Han So Hee, a South Korean actress, has been arrested for allegedly running 12 illegal gambling operations since 2021. According to TV Chosun, Shin’s establishments offered games like baccarat online.

This is Shin’s second arrest. There were allegations in 2022 that she took out a loan using Han’s bank account without her knowledge. Han So Hee’s agency, 9Ato Entertainment, emphasised that the actress was not involved in Shin’s actions.