Singapore: man arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Singapore.- Singapore police have said that they are investigating three people aged between 36 and 74 for suspected illegal gambling. They were identified during enforcement operations conducted by the Woodlands Police Division in the vicinity of Yishun Street 22 on August 13.

The operation culminated in the arrest of a 36-year-old male, believed to be a bookmaker. Two men aged 72 and 74 are assisting in investigations for allegedly placing bets. Police seized over SG$630 in cash, along with a mobile phone and tablet.

Those found guilty of participating in unlicensed gambling activities or operating at illegal gambling establishments face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to SG$10,000, or both. In more severe cases, offenders can be sentenced to a maximum of five years in jail and a fine of up to SG$200,000.

