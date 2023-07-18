Singapore regulator blocks over 1,600 illegal gambling websites in first year

Media reports say the GRA probed 250 bank accounts.

Singapore.- According to a report by Singapore-based Chinese-language media outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) has received around 50 reports related to illegal gambling since its inauguration in August 2022.

The regulator is reported to have blocked over 1,600 illicit gambling websites and probed approximately 250 bank accounts linked to these operations. The report states that the Singapore Police Force has been cooperating with the GRA and that from 2018 to 2022, offices arrested more than 1,000 people suspected of participating in or providing illicit gambling. However, that would be before the creation of the GRA.

According to Singapore’s Gambling Control Act, those found guilty of placing bets with unlicensed providers can face up to six months imprisonment and be fined up to SG$10,000. People involved in operating illegal gambling services can face up to seven years in jail and be fined up to SG$500,000.