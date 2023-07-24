Singapore: 25 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Men and women were arrested at an industrial premise in Gambas Crescent.

Singapore.- Police have arrested 13 men and 12 women at an industrial premise in Gambas Crescent over suspected illegal gambling. A police statement released on Saturday (July 22) says the suspects, aged between 31 and 76, were apprehended by the Woodlands Police Division in a targeted sweep.

Officers say a 39-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were allegedly serving as gaming service providers to 23 people. They confiscated SG$19,752 in cash, 11 mobile phones and various gambling-related paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.

Those found guilty of participating in unlicensed gambling activities or operating at illegal gambling establishments face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to SG$10,000, or both. In more severe cases, offenders can be sentenced to a maximum of five years in jail and a fine of up to SG$200,000.

See also: Singapore regulator blocks over 1,600 illegal gambling websites in first year