Singapore: 24 investigated for illegal gambling

Police in Singapore have carried out a series of raids in six locations across the city-state.

Singapore.- Police officers in Singapore carried out a series of enforcement actions on Sunday, arresting 24 people aged between 32 and 74. During the raids, police seized SGD730,000 (US$522,600) in cash and electronic equipment, including computers and portable phones.

In a release on Monday, police also said they were investigating six men, between the ages of 62 and 78, for their alleged involvement in illegal gambling. Two 74-year-old men were suspected of working as bookmakers for four other people between the ages of 62 and 78. Police seized cash totalling more than S$2,200, two mobile phones and gaming gadgets.

In March, the Singapore parliament approved the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Bill and the Gambling Control Bill in order to strengthen actions against illegal gambling activities.