Singapore: 19 investigated for illegal gambling

Police carried out a series of raids over five days.

Police in Singapore are investigating 19 people for alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

Singapore.- Police officers in Singapore carried out a series of enforcement actions between May 25 and 29 and are currently investigating 35 people for various crimes. Of those being investigated, 16 men and three women are accused of breaching the General Gaming Act 1961 and the Gaming Act 1960.

Police seized more than $6,000 in cash and gambling-related paraphernalia.

Tanglin Police Station raided seven business units and two private residential units and found five unlicensed massage parlours. A total of 16 women were arrested for violating the 1961 Women’s Charter.

Commander of Tanglin Police Division, senior assistant commissioner of police Cheong Chee Ming, said: “The Police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in criminal activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.”

Two weeks ago, officers carried out two separate raids to dismantle alleged illegal gambling operations in Bedok and Changi. The first raid ended with the arrest of nine men who were allegedly taking bets physically and online. Those arrested were aged between 52 and 76.

A second raid was carried out on Changi Road. Police arrested eight men and a woman who were allegedly involved in illegal gambling activities. During the raid, police seized gambling paraphernalia and mobile phones.

In March, the Singapore parliament approved the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore Bill and the Gambling Control Bill in order to strengthen actions against illegal gambling activities.