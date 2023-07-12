SiGMA will further elevate the gaming and fintech industries of the Philippines – CEZA

The expo and conference will be held in Manila’s biggest venue, the SMX Convention Centre.

Press release.- The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has expressed strong support for SiGMA’s upcoming Asia event through an official letter of endorsement. The expo and conference, which will be held in the Philippines this July, 19th to 22nd, takes place in Manila’s biggest expo venue – the SMX Convention Centre.

In recognition of the Group’s contribution to the Philippines’ growing gaming sector, they said that they ‘believe that these events will further elevate the gaming and financial technology industries of the Philippines,’ and that they ‘look forward to a fruitful partnership with SiGMA.’

The CEZA zone is a government-owned and controlled corporation created by virtue of the Republic Act 1922, otherwise known as the Cagayan Special Economic Zone Act of 1995. The Act was designed to oversee the management and development of the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (CSEZFP).

With the goal of transforming the entire region into a self-sustaining hub for industry, commerce, finance, tourism, and residential living, this economic zone strives to become a thriving centre. Operating as a Freeport, it functions as an independent customs territory, akin to renowned locations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Lubuan in Malaysia, and Hamburg in Germany.

Positioned as a key transhipment point for Asia-Pacific trade, it now presents enticing business prospects with appealing incentives and advantages for prospective investors seeking registration in CEZA. These endeavours aim to attract legitimate and productive local and international investments, consequently generating employment opportunities within and surrounding the Freeport.

The Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport (Cagayan Freeport) is located at the north-eastern tip of the Philippines – which is encompassed by the waters of Balintang Channel, China Sea and the Pacific Ocean. It covers the entire Municipality of Sta. Ana and the Islands of Fuga, Barit, Mabbag in the Municipality of Aparri in the Province of Cagayan.