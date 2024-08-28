SiGMA Asia hosted a VIP retreat at South Korea’s Inspire Entertainment Resort

The event was designed to strengthen ties within the land-based gaming community while providing a luxurious and engaging environment for networking, entertainment, and strategic discussions.

Press release.- SiGMA Asia organised an exclusive retreat for the land-based sector that brought together 50 VIPs from leading land-based brands, including suppliers, and casino managers.

The event took place at the newly inaugurated Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon, South Korea from August 22 to August 24. It was designed to strengthen ties within the land-based gaming community and provide a platform for networking, entertainment, and strategic discussions.

Day 1: Getting into the competitive spirit

The land-based retreat began on August 22, with delegates arriving throughout the day at the Inspire Entertainment Resort, a brand-new state-of-the-art venue that combines luxury with cutting-edge entertainment facilities.

The day’s activities included a Baccarat Tournament held in the resort’s casino area. With 25 participants, the tournament brought out the competitive spirit of the VIP attendees, with Kevin Lei, VP of Gaming Strategy and Optimization at MGM Macau announced as winner during the official dinner held later that evening at Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse.

Day 2: Insights and Innovation

On August 23, the day began with a leisurely breakfast at the Garden Farm Cafe before diving into the day’s agenda. The morning featured a Focus Group Discussion with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the private room of the MJ23 Sports Bar. This session provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the future of the land-based gaming industry, exploring trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Ma. Vina Claudette Oca, AVP for the Gaming Licensing and Development Department at PAGCOR, said: “I would like to thank SiGMA for bridging the gap and connecting the land-based and online stakeholders.”

After a relaxed lunch, the VIPs participated in a special activity at Le Space, an interactive media art exhibition that blends technology and creativity. This unique experience was designed to inspire and engage the attendees, offering a break from the traditional conference format.

The day concluded with a VIP dinner at Brasserie 1783, followed by an iSlot Tournament, adding a touch of excitement to the evening’s events.

Looking Ahead – SiGMA Asia 2025

SiGMA 2024 was successful, and there is considerable anticipation from the land-based community for next year’s event. The Philippines is recognised as a major player in the resort industry, making it a suitable location for a dedicated summit where key players in the land-based sector can convene.

Half of the ground floor at the SMX Convention Centre will be dedicated to land-based clients, and major brands like EGT and ZITRO have already confirmed their participation, ensuring a strong lineup of exhibitors and participants. To register interest for next year’s event, visit the organiser’s website.

