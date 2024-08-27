Sri Lanka to host first edition of SiGMA South Asia in 2025

The summit is set to take place between the 30th of November and 2nd of December, 2025, in Colombo.

Press release.- It was only a matter of time before South Asia, home to over 25 per cent of the world’s population, will have its inaugural big gaming summit: SiGMA will launch a new event for the South Asian markets in Sri Lanka. The summit is set to take place between the 30th of November and the 2nd of December, 2025, in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Tourism (SLCB) has officially endorsed the SiGMA South Asia event. In a formal letter, Thisum Jayasuriya, chairman of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, conveyed the Ministry’s full support for SiGMA South Asia’s inaugural event, set to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka next year.

He further commented that the “SLCB is in the view that SiGMA South Asia 2025, would be an extremely important event to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka Convention Bureau endorses the proposal to host the SiGMA South Asia Summit 2025 in Sri Lanka and pledges our fullest support to SiGMA South Asia to host the conferences in Sri Lanka.”

A billion-dollar market driving huge growth potential

With South Asia representing a quarter of the world’s population, Sri Lanka is set to redefine gaming for the region. Sri Lanka’s tourism sector already contributes $4.4bn to its GDP.

By the financial year 2023, India’s gaming market had surged to an impressive 3.1bn U.S. dollars, marking it as one of the fastest-growing segments within the Indian media and entertainment sector.

Digital gaming on the rise in South Asia

With a robust CAGR of 20 per cent, industry reports forecast that this market could exceed 7.5bn U.S. dollars by the financial year 2028. Coupled with the projected growth in the Mobile Games segment, where India is expected to lead with 239.63 million users by 2027, the future of gaming in India looks exceptionally promising, showcasing its rapid expansion and market dominance in the region. With internet penetration in India now at approximately 50 per cent and online gaming on the rise across the region, the opportunities are endless.

Pakistan also continues to navigate an increased appetite for gambling, with the industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 per cent during 2020-2026 and reach USD0.51bn by 2026. Increased internet penetration, a young population of 64 per cent, rising income, and the fast adoption of mobile payment systems all point to new growth to come from this upcoming market.

As of 2023, Pakistan had 257 game development companies and 300 gaming studios – a PwC report indicates the country´s video and mobile gaming market could see an expansion of 21.9 per cent.

South Asia’s first integrated resort to launch 2025

In 2025, the nation will open its first integrated resort, marking a historic milestone that positions Sri Lanka – and the entire region – on the global gaming map. With groundbreaking draft legislation to establish a regulatory body, Sri Lanka is leading the charge for a well-regulated, vibrant gaming market.

SiGMA South Asia to welcome 5000 delegates

An estimated 5000 delegates are expected to turn up to SiGMA South Asia’s 2025 event, with an expert-led speaker lineup featuring over 150 industry authorities, including government officials, regulators, and representatives from South Asia’s leading gaming and land-based companies.

The event will see additional participation from 800+ affiliates and an expo floor boosted by tier-one companies from the region’s top 10 companies, promising an unmatched experience for networking and business.

From Colombo to Bangkok

The dates for the SiGMA South Asia and the Affiliate World events are perfectly aligned, allowing delegates to maximise their experience in South Asia. Starting with SiGMA in Colombo on Monday, December 1st and Tuesday, December 2nd, operators or studios seeking traffic can then easily and quickly fly to Bangkok on Wednesday, December 3rd, just in time for the first day of Affiliate World on Thursday, December 4th. This schedule offers a unique opportunity to attend both leading industry events in one streamlined trip.

Networking opportunities are abundant, with a prestigious gala awards ceremony opening the event, as well a charitable auction in support of the Foundation – SiGMA’s charitable arm overseeing a number of global projects and fundraising activities, such as a skill building centre for women in Ethiopia, and a multi-sensory hall for children in Bataan, Philippines.

Delegates will also have a chance to strengthen new relationships through a number of no-expense-spared dinners catering to a C-Level crowd. Things come to a close with an official party.

Why Colombo?

Situated on the west coast of the island, just south of the Kelani River, Colombo´s thriving financial hub makes it a prime business destination. Connected through multiple flight routes, Sri Lanka offers a gateway to top-ranked local and global companies and leading talent.

With a total investment value of $500m, the Colombo International Financial Centre (CIFC) is the flagship development project of the Colombo Port City Special Economic Zone and an extension of Sri Lanka’s Central Business District. Popularly known as the garden city of the West, state-of-the-art infrastructure meets a diverse and lush cultural landscape.

"Join SiGMA South Asia at the forefront of this transformation and witness an experience that will set new standards in the industry and put the country firmly on the map as a premier gaming destination.