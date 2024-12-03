Shepparton hotel fined for providing false information to Victorian gambling regulator

The company was found to have omitted information when applying for a licence to operate 40 poker machines.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has fined Goulburn Valley Hotel (GVH) Shepparton AU$100,000 (US$64,780) for omitting information in a licence application. in November 2022, GVH applied for a licence to operate 40 poker machines at its Shepparton property but failed to disclose that the licence nominee had been found guilty of two counts of negligently dealing with the proceeds of crime in June 2022.

Annette Kimmitt AM, VGCCC chief executive officer, said the omission violated the Gambling Regulation Act 2003 (Vic), which mandates the full disclosure of criminal offences in licence applications.

She said: “By providing wrong information, an applicant impedes the regulator from fully assessing their suitability to hold a licence. We expect applicants to abide by the law and provide complete and accurate information. This is a critical part of ensuring that the gambling industry operates with safety and integrity and is free from criminal influence or exploitation.”

In determining the fine, the VGCCC considered GVH’s cooperation during the investigation. “The AU$100,000 fine reflects the severity of the offence and should demonstrate to other applicants and operators that we’re serious about compliance with legal obligations,” Kimmitt said.

Additional conditions have been applied to GVH’s licence, as well as to a related licence held by Pan Hotels.GVH can appeal the decision to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

Victoria Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 presented to parliament

The minister for casino, gaming and liquor regulation Melissa Horne has introduced the Gambling Legislation Amendment Bill 2024 to the state parliament in Victoria. The proposed legislation includes new mandatory pre-commitment limits for gambling machines.

The bill would limit the maximum amount a gambler can put into an electronic gaming machine to AU$100 (US$68.31) a time, down from the current limit of AU$1,000. Meanwhile, carded-play would be compulsory for machines and would require players to set pre-determined spending limits. The default spending limit would be set at AU$50, although gamblers would be able to adjust this under a scheme, agreed upon by the Labor government and the Greens earlier this year.

The introduction of the carded-play system would begin with a pilot in mid-2025 at select venues followed by a phased implementation. Crown Melbourne, the state’s largest casino operator, has already implemented mandatory carded play. The bill also proposes to slow down spin rates. Any new machines approved after December 1, 2025, would have a minimum spin rate of three seconds, reducing the speed of play by 40 per cent.