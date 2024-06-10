Senator urges Philippines to seek China’s help to combat illegal offshore gaming operations

Imee Marcos says the Philippines cannot effectively combat the groups alone.

The Philippines.- Senator Imee Marcos has urged the Philippines to seek assistance from China in dismantling Chinese syndicates operating illegal offshore gaming from the country. In a radio interview, Marcos said syndicates are involved in transnational crimes and that the Philippines cannot effectively combat them alone.

Marcos noted that offshore businesses serve bettors from mainland China and are sometimes linked to love scams, human trafficking and kidnapping. Marcos suggested Chinese authorities could provide support for a crack down.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has claimed that offshore gambling operators are fronts for cryptocurrency scam hubs. On May 30, Hontiveros resumed a Senate investigation into criminal activities involving foreign nationals, including human trafficking and racketeering. She presented evidence from raids in Clark, Pampanga, which resulted in the rescue of 1,300 victims and the confiscation of over PHP180m in cash.

In May, senator Win Gatchalian introduced Senate Bill 2689, seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies. The bill aims to repeal Republic Act 11590, which was enacted on September 22, 2021 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.