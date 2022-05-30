Second Macau committee finishes reading of gaming law amendment bill

The draft is expected to be signed by June 10 and sent to the plenary for voting.

A second standing committee has completed its reading of the gambling law with no major changes. The bill is scheduled to be sent to a plenary vote next month.

Macau.- The Legislative Council’s second standing committee has completed its reading of Macau’s proposed new general gambling law. The bill is expected to be signed and sent to the plenary for a vote on June 10.

Macau’s Legislative Council approved the first reading of the gaming law amendment bill in January with just one vote against it. No major changes have been announced since then aside from changes to allow shareholders of the management company responsible for satellite casinos to take on different roles.

Under the final draft law, management company shareholders can receive rental income and management company affiliate fees and commissions if they also hold an intermediary licence. The law will also allow satellite casinos to continue operating even if the property where they are located is not wholly-owned by the gaming licensee.

This change was made as a result of the multiple doubts that this point generated, especially regarding the possibility of losing jobs and an increase in the city’s unemployment rate as some satellite casino owners could withdraw from the market.

Even so, under the new regulations, these managing entities will only be able to charge management fees and will not be able to share a percentage or commission of the gaming income. Legislator Ella Lei Cheng I recently called on the government to ensure employees keep their jobs in the transition to new legislation.

Authorities are also working on a bill that proposes changes to the legal framework concerning junket operations. In the first reading, 30 MPs voted in favour while one voted against the bill. It was then sent to one of three parliamentary working committees for detailed consideration.