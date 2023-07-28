Sands China in top 1% of S&P Global Ratings ranking for ESG performance in China

S&P Global evaluated 1,600 companies from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Macau.- Sands China has been listed in the top 1 per cent of S&P Global Ratings’ ranking for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance among Chinese corporations. In a press release, the company said that S&P Global evaluated 1,600 companies from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, representing 60 industries. Some 88 companies across 44 industries were selected for exceptional ESG performance.

The assessment was based on S&P Global’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, an annual review of more than 10,000 companies worldwide. Each industry’s specific financial materiality criteria were considered.

The top 15 per cent of companies in their respective industries are named in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. This year included a China section for the first time.

Sands China achieved a place in the top 10 per cent worldwide, while Las Vegas Sands was in the top 1 per cent globally.