Sands China announces first dividend in five years

Macau.- Sands China announced on Friday (February 21) its first dividend since 2020. It will pay a final dividend of HK$0.25 (US$0.032) per share for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The casino operator said the dividend will be paid on June 20 to shareholders on record on May 30. The dividend had been predicted by Morgan Stanley.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Sands China posted net revenue of US$1.77bn, down 5 per cent year-on-year and flat in quarter-on-quarter terms. Net income was US$277m, down 3.9 per cent year-on-year. The group’s adjusted property earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 2.7 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 at US$571m. This was attributed to a low hold on rolling play.

For the full year 2024, the casino operator posted net revenue of US$7.08bn, up 8.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Net income was US$1.05bn, compared to US$696bn in 2023. Adjusted property EBITDA was US$2.33bn.