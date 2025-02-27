RGB International sees revenue rise in Q4

The company has posted revenue of MYR371.8m (US$83.9m).

Malaysia.- RGB International (RGBI) has shared its financial results for the fourth quarter of the year. Revenue was MYR371.8m (US$83.9m). That’s a rise of 271.4 per cent in year-on-year terms and 294.7 per cent sequentially. Some MYR348.4m (US$78.7m) came from sales and marketing of products, up 337.8 per cent in year-on-year terms thanks to a bulk EGM order.

Technical Support and Management was up 20 per cent to MYR22.7m (US$5.1m) while engineering services revenue was down 1.1 per cent year-on-year, to MYR634,000. The company reported an increase in profit attributable to the owners to MYR 31.8m. This marks a turnaround from a loss of MYR 37.9m in the same quarter last year. In quarter-on-quarter terms, profit was up 65.8 per cent.

RGB’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was MYR56.8m, compared with negative EBITDA of MYR19.2m in the fourth quarter of 2023 and positive MYR27.2m in the third quarter of 2024.

RGB has declared a second special interim single-tier dividend of MYR0.004 per share, along with a fourth interim single-tier dividend of MYR0.006 per share. Both are payable on April 18. A third interim dividend of MYR0.006 per share and a first special interim dividend of MYR0.012 a piece were paid on December 30.