RGB International enters into a business agreement with FIRM 614

RGB International’s Macau subsidiary has signed an agreement to distribute gaming equipment in Cambodia.

Cambodia.- RGB International (RGBI) has announced that its Macau wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a business agreement with FIRM 614. It will assist FIRM 614 in importing, selling, and distributing gaming equipment and commercial gaming software to gaming operators licensed by the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC).

The signing ceremony was attended by Sieng Sen, the deputy secretary general of the CGMC, and the management team of the general secretariat of the CGMC.

FIRM 614 is accredited and registered by the CGMC to provide consulting services, prepare documents related to the commercial gaming industry and import, sell, and distribute gaming equipment and commercial gaming software. RGBI said the agreement with FIRM 614 was “expected to contribute positively” to its earnings.

Earlier this month, RGBI announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary RGBL finalised an agreement to lease 432 electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and related accessories to 18 casinos in the Philippines. The agreement is an amendment to an original agreement established in 2019.

See also: RGB International stresses it won’t be impacted by ban on offshore gaming operators